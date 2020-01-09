Quantcast
Criminal – Upward sentence departure of 143 months found unreasonable (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff January 9, 2020

A defendant who pleaded guilty to arson and was convicted of making a false statement to influence a bank loan is entitled to resentencing because the district court failed to identify an aggravating circumstance not accounted for by the sentencing guidelines when imposing a 240-month sentence, which represented a 143-month upward departure from the guidelines. Background William ...

