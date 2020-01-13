Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Cameras donated to help solve crimes in South Carolina city

Cameras donated to help solve crimes in South Carolina city

By: The Associated Press January 13, 2020

Dozens of cameras have been installed in a South Carolina city to help curb crime in the months after surveillance video helped capture a suspect in a man’s shooting death.
At least 125 cameras were donated to be set up in the East Side neighborhood in Charleston, The Post and Courier reported.
Tim Haman was shot and killed in the neighborhood in August, and police said a neighbor’s camera helped them catch a suspect six days later, according to the newspaper.
About 20 cameras were installed by late December, and another 25 were expected to be set up by the end of January, the newspaper reported.
The cameras will be registered with the Charleston Police Department, spokesman Charles Francis said.
Charleston police data shows 2019 was the second deadliest of the last ten years, The Post and Courier reported.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo