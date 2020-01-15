Quantcast
Life is not a pie chart: Why flexibility might be the key to finding balance (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo January 15, 2020

While some might see technology as a prison that chains people to their work 24/7, Jim Lehman, managing partner of Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough in Columbia, sees it more of a liberator rather than handcuffs, allowing attorneys to have a good life outside of the office.  “Clients are requiring us to be present more than ...

