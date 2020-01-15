Quantcast
SCE&G's new owner to pay $192M to shareholders

By: Bill Cresenzo January 15, 2020

Dominion Energy, the owner of the former South Carolina Electric and Gas Corp., will pay $192.5 million to settle a federal class action lawsuit by shareholders who accused the electric and gas company of fraud after its failure to build a nuclear power plant in Fairfield County.  The settlement includes $162 million in cash and $30.5 ...

