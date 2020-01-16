Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Administrative / Administrative – Board erred in awarding permit for Union Hill compressor station (access required)

Administrative – Board erred in awarding permit for Union Hill compressor station (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff January 16, 2020

Where the Virginia Air Pollution Control Board failed to provide a rational explanation as to why it awarded a construction permit for a compressor station in the historic community of Union Hill, reasons offered during litigation were insufficient as a matter of law. Further, the agency erred by not assessing the station’s potential for disproportionate health ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo