TV casting director sues production firms after SC filming

A former casting director for the television series “Mr. Mercedes” says she wasn’t paid for overtime work for the show that filmed in South Carolina and aired on Audience.

Taylor Campbell says in a recently filed federal lawsuit that she was an extras casting director during the first part of 2018.

She worked many hours beyond a 40-hour week and was never paid for the overtime work, her lawyer wrote in the complaint. The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in Charleston. Many of the scenes were filmed in the Charleston area.

Four companies are named as defendants: Cast & Crew Production Services; Hodges Productions LLC; Ease Entertainment Services LLC; and Sonar Entertainment Inc. Representatives of the four firms did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

Campbell is asking a judge to order the companies to change their compensation policies to comply with federal law, and to give her the overtime pay she says she’s owed.