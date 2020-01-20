Lawyers in the News – Jan. 20

Smith Debnam, a law firm based in Raleigh, North Carolina has announced that bankruptcy and creditors’ rights attorney Ron Jones has joined the firm, which plans to open a new office in Charleston in early February. Jones joins as a partner and comes to the firm from Nexsen Pruet.

Claire Flowers has joined K&L Gates in its Charleston office as an associate in the firm’s labor, employment and workplace safety practice group. Prior to joining the firm, Flowers served as a judicial extern to Judge Rebecca B. Connelly in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Virginia.

Turner Padget Graham & Laney announced that Kristen N. Nichols of Charleston, J. David Johnson IV of Columbia, and David L. Moore of Greenville have been elected shareholders of the firm. Nichols practices in the area of financial services litigation; Johnson’s practice focuses on corporate, tax and estate planning; and Moore is a member of the firm’s litigation practice.

Morton & Gettys in Rock Hill announced that it has named two new partners, Daniel J. Ballou and Melissa G. Cassell, effective Jan. 1.

Adams and Reese announced that Lyndey R. Z. Bryant has been elected to partnership in the firm, effective Jan. 1.

Hedrick Gardner Kincheloe & Garofalo announced that Lee Dixon of the firm’s Columbia office has been promoted to partner.