Pro bono program seeks to break cycle of domestic violence

By: renee.sexton Renee Sexton January 27, 2020

  Ever since the Violence Policy Center, a research organization based in Washington, D.C., released the first of its annual studies of male-on-female lethal violence in the United States in 1998, South Carolina has each year had one of the ten highest rates of murders committed against women by men, including four years in which it ...

