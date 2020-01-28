Quantcast
$150K verdict against sheriff's office overturned (access required)

By: renee.sexton Renee Sexton January 28, 2020

  The South Carolina Court of Appeals has reversed a $150,000 malicious prosecution verdict awarded against the York County Sheriff’s Office, saying that the only reasonable conclusion that a sheriff’s deputy could have drawn from the evidence he encountered at a chaotic crime scene was that there was probable cause to issue a warrant for the ...

