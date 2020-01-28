Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Commentary / LGBT community awaits Supreme Court’s direction on employment protections (access required)

LGBT community awaits Supreme Court’s direction on employment protections (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff January 28, 2020

BY JOSH VAN KAMPEN and LANA TIGRI If you ask your neighbor whether it’s legal to fire a worker because he’s gay, you’ll get an unequivocal response—employers can’t do that. And if you consult public polling on the issue, there too you would find overwhelming support for providing employment protections to LGBT workers. But the federal ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo