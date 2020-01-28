Quantcast
U.S. Supreme Court allows enforcement of new green card rule (access required)

By: The Associated Press January 28, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — A divided Supreme Court has given the Trump administration permission to put in place new rules that could jeopardize permanent resident status for immigrants who use food stamps, Medicaid and housing vouchers. Under the new policy, immigration officials can deny green cards to legal immigrants over their use of public benefits. The justices’ Jan. ...

