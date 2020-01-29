Quantcast
Civil Practice – Air Force enjoined from discharging HIV-positives (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff January 29, 2020

Two servicemembers discharged after the Air Force determined that HIV made them unfit for service were granted a preliminary injunction because they were likely to show the government violated the Administrative Procedure Act, or APA; that they would suffer irreparable harm without a preliminary injunction while they challenged their discharge, and injunctive relief was in ...

