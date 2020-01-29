Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Contract / Contract – School board could terminate software contract (access required)

Contract – School board could terminate software contract (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff January 29, 2020

Where a multiyear software subscription contract was subject to an “appropriations” clause, and the record showed North Carolina’s Johnston County Board of Education decided not to appropriate money to the contract after the first year, the school board prevailed on the breach of contract claim. Background In this appeal, we review an order dismissing a complaint that ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo