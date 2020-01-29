Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / Criminal – Convictions against malware creator upheld (access required)

Criminal – Convictions against malware creator upheld (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff January 29, 2020

Where the jury was properly instructed, the district court did not err in answering a question from the jury, the defendant was permitted to develop his defense theory through cross-examination of an FBI agent and the jury’s verdict was supported by the evidence, the defendant’s convictions for his role in creating and operating an online ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo