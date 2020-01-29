Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / Trusts & Estates – Challenge to Transactions – Statute of Limitations – Equitable Estoppel/Tolling – Imputed Knowledge (access required)

Trusts & Estates – Challenge to Transactions – Statute of Limitations – Equitable Estoppel/Tolling – Imputed Knowledge (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff January 29, 2020

Statute of limitations could not be equitably estopped or tolled where decedent’s attorney had knowledge of the facts underlying the estate’s claim that could be imputed to decedent. We grant defendants’ motion for partial summary judgment based on the statute of limitations. Defendants, in their individual capacities and their capacities as co-trustees and beneficiaries, and defendant Marjorie ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo