Lawyers in the News – Feb. 3

Brad Gower has joined Nelson & Galbreath in Greenville. Gower’s practice focuses on commercial and residential real estate, general business law, and corporate transactions, and he comes to the firm from Fox Rothschild.

Amanda Mueller has joined Burnette Shutt & McDaniel in Columbia. Mueller joins the firm’s family law team and comes to the firm from Cordell & Cordell.

Parker Poe has announced that Taylor Stair of its Charleston office has been voted into the firm’s partnership. Stair focuses his practice in the areas of construction litigation and complex commercial litigation.

Bluestein Attorneys in Columbia has announced that Clarke Newton has been named a partner with the firm. Clarke’s practice concentrates on criminal defense, medical malpractice, wrongful death, motorcycle wrecks, tractor-trailer wrecks, and personal injury.

Collins & Lacy in Columbia has announced that Michael Burchstead has been elected as a shareholder of the firm. Through his government, ethics, and compliance practice, Burchstead represents public officials, governmental entities, political campaigns, lobbyists and lobbyist principals, and others on matters of South Carolina or federal law.