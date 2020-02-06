Quantcast
Civil Rights – No qualified immunity for officer in dog shooting (access required)

Civil Rights – No qualified immunity for officer in dog shooting (access required)

February 6, 2020

An officer who shot a privately owned dog during the course of assisting with an arrest warrant lost his bid for dismissal and qualified immunity. Although the court had not previously held that it is unreasonable for a police officer to shoot a privately owned animal when it does not pose an immediate threat to ...

