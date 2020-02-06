Quantcast
Claims of fraud, 'sham' suit, aren't an attack on court's ruling (access required)

Claims of fraud, 'sham' suit, aren't an attack on court's ruling

By: Correy Stephenson February 6, 2020

  There’s no getting out of a long-running battle between a South Carolina attorney and the businessmen he likened to TV mobster Tony Soprano. The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has reinstated a lawsuit filed by the attorney, Paul Hulsey, who is leveling allegations of fraud against a father and son who had previously sued ...

