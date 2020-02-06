Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / Criminal – Aggravated offense language in statute is a ‘crime of violence’ (access required)

Criminal – Aggravated offense language in statute is a ‘crime of violence’ (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff February 6, 2020

Where the statute imposed liability on a defendant convicted for assaulting a postal employee with intent to rob and placing a life in jeopardy by use of a dangerous weapon, that was categorically a crime of violence under the force clause of §924(c)(3)(A). Background In 2010, Terron Lamar Bryant was convicted of assaulting with intent to rob, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo