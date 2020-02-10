Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Feds to pay family $4.41M for easement for base (access required)

Feds to pay family $4.41M for easement for base (access required)

By: renee.sexton Renee Sexton February 10, 2020

  A Beaufort family will receive $4.41 million as compensation for a restrictive easement that the U.S. government placed on a large tract of land near Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, the family’s attorneys report. Paul Dominick and Alexandra Austin of Nexsen Pruet in Charleston represented the Trask family, which had since 1995 owned 269 acres in ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo