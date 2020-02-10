Magistrate charged with second DUI offense

A South Carolina magistrate crashed head-on into a truck and has been charged with his second driving under the influence offense.

Magistrate Jacob Gillens, 70, of Eutawville was charged with first-offense driving under the influence with a blood alcohol concentration of .10 or less, The Times and Democrat reported.

S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said Gillens was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Jan. 31. Gillens was driving north on U.S. Highway 301 when his vehicle ran off the road and through a culvert, striking a truck head-on.

The two passengers in the truck along with Gillens were hospitalized with minor injuries.

Gillens has pending charges of first-offense driving with an unlawful alcohol concentration of .08 but less than .10 and violating the state’s ABC law.

Highway Patrol Cpl. Judd Jones said Gillens drove off the road, struck a median wall, then drove back across Interstate 26 and side-swiping a car. The driver of the car is suing Gillens.

John Paul Simkovich, Gillens’ attorney said he didn’t have a comment regarding the pending case or Gillens charge from Friday.

The newspaper says Gillens was appointed magistrate for Orangeburg County in 1985. He serves as an eastern region magistrate.