Home / Top Legal News / Dram shop suit nets $1.15M for woman whose skull was cracked (access required)

Dram shop suit nets $1.15M for woman whose skull was cracked (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo February 11, 2020

  A woman who fractured her skull when she was hit by a drunk driver while she was out walking her dog has confidentially settled a lawsuit against the Greenville bar that served him alcohol for $1.15 million, her attorney reports. Kenneth Berger in Columbia said that on Christmas Eve 2015, the bar served a customer the ...

