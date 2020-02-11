Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / Owners of defective condos settle lawsuit for $11.6M (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo February 11, 2020

Residents of a 52-unit condominium building in Berkeley County that has been riddled with construction defects for more than a decade have confidentially settled a lawsuit against its developer and builders for $11.6 million, their attorneys report. John Hayes and Nina Meola of the Hayes Law Firm in Charleston and Keith McCarty of Charleston said that ...

