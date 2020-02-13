Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Practice / Criminal Practice – Appeals – Non-prejudicial Error – State Not Aggrieved (access required)

Criminal Practice – Appeals – Non-prejudicial Error – State Not Aggrieved (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff February 13, 2020

Even though the Court of Appeals held that the trial court erred by admitting three victims’ identification testimony, since the Court of Appeals held the error was harmless and affirmed defendant’s convictions, the state is not aggrieved by the decision of the Court of Appeals. We dismiss the writ of certiorari as improvidently granted. State v. Hardin ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo