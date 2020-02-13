Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / Criminal Practice – DUI – Search & Seizure – Warrantless Blood Draw – Serious Accident – Unknown Substances (access required)

Criminal Practice – DUI – Search & Seizure – Warrantless Blood Draw – Serious Accident – Unknown Substances (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff February 13, 2020

Even though defendant’s breath did not smell of alcohol, (1) he veered into oncoming traffic, causing serious injuries; (2) he claimed his brakes failed, but his explanation would mean he did not have functioning brakes; (3) his eyes were glassy and his pupils were dilated; (4) the accident occurred at rush hour, and several of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo