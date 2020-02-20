Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Rights / Civil Rights – Attack on patient was violation of rights (access required)

Civil Rights – Attack on patient was violation of rights (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff February 20, 2020

Where the trial court’s finding that a defendant encouraged a hospital patient to attack the plaintiff was based on its credibility determination of the witnesses, it was affirmed. But where the doctor’s decision regarding treatment was based on his professional judgment, that decision was not a violation of the patient’s due process rights nor was ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo