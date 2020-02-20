Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / Criminal – Defendant received ineffective assistance of counsel (access required)

Criminal – Defendant received ineffective assistance of counsel (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff February 20, 2020

A habeas court found the defendant’s counsel rendered ineffective assistance by misadvising him during plea negotiations, but this finding was improperly ignored by later reviewing courts. The case was remanded with instructions to grant the habeas petition. Background Shane Monroe Dodson appeals from the district court’s judgment denying his petition for habeas corpus relief brought under 28 ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo