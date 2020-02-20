Quantcast
By: David Donovan February 20, 2020

Charles E. Houston Jr., now of Fayetteville, Georgia, was Reinstated to the practice of law, with certain conditions, on Jan. 22. Houston was suspended from the practice of law for nine months in March 2016. 

