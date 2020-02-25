Quantcast
By: Bill Cresenzo February 25, 2020

As someone who is young, black and female, Ashleigh Parker Dunston, a district court judge in Raleigh, North Carolina, sees every day the biases that people harbor but think are hidden. When she was an assistant attorney general appearing in a rural county court, an opposing attorney told the presiding judge that the Attorney General’s office ...

