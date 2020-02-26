Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / Deadly failure to report broken ribs prompts $1M med-mal verdict (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo February 26, 2020

A York County jury has ordered a Rock Hill radiology practice and one of its doctors to pay $1 million to a woman whose husband died after the doctor failed to inform emergency room physicians that the husband had broken his ribs during a fall that ultimately contributed to his death. Chad McGowan of McGowan, Hood ...

