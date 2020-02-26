Quantcast
Woman whose baby died in prison settles suit for $1.15M (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo February 26, 2020

  A woman whose baby died after she gave birth in prison has settled a lawsuit against the South Carolina Department of Corrections and its health care providers for $1.15 million, her attorneys report. Chris Mills of Columbia said that his client, Sinetra Geter, was pregnant with twins when she entered the Camille Griffin Graham Correctional Institution ...

