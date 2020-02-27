Quantcast
Civil Practice  – Class Action – Department of Revenue – Wage Garnishment – Agency Debt Collection (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff February 27, 2020

  S.C. Code Ann. § 12-60-80(C) of the Revenue Procedures Act plainly states that the Department of Revenue “may not be named or made a defendant in any ... class action brought in this State.” We reject the circuit court’s ruling that this defense does not apply to a case involving the department’s garnishment of plaintiffs’ ...

