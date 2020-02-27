Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice Search & Seizure – Consensual Encounter – Terry Frisk (access required)

Criminal Practice Search & Seizure – Consensual Encounter – Terry Frisk (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff February 27, 2020

  In denying defendant’s motion to suppress, the trial court found: (1) law enforcement initiated a conversation with defendant; (2) defendant willingly stopped and spoke with law enforcement; (3) law enforcement notified defendant they were law enforcement; (4) law enforcement never told defendant he was not free to leave; and (5) defendant was originally forthcoming with ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo