Home / Top Legal News / Split court weighs race as factor in police stop (access required)

By: David Donovan February 27, 2020

  If an armed police officer approaches you in a train station and asks to speak with you, in theory you have the right to decline and walk away. But how “voluntary” is that conversation, really—would a typical person indeed feel comfortable declining such a request? Courts have long had to grapple with that question when ...

