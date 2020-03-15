Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Administrative / Administrative – Associational Standing – Environmental Permits – ‘Affected Person’ – Charleston Cruise Terminal (access required)

Administrative – Associational Standing – Environmental Permits – ‘Affected Person’ – Charleston Cruise Terminal (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff March 15, 2020

  As associations dedicated to protecting historic neighborhoods, whose members believe the ill effects they already suffer from Charleston’s cruise ship terminal will worsen if the terminal is expanded, petitioners have standing to seek a contested case hearing in the Administrative Law Court to determine whether the proper procedures were followed in issuing the environmental permit ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo