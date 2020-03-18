Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Practice / Civil Practice – Jury & Jurors – Juror Misconduct – Tort/Negligence – Medical Malpractice (access required)

Civil Practice – Jury & Jurors – Juror Misconduct – Tort/Negligence – Medical Malpractice (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff March 18, 2020

  Where a juror failed to reveal her relationship with a defendant and his witnesses, and where she convinced at least one other juror to change her vote, the fundamental fairness of the trial was severely hampered, and the circumstances here demonstrate prejudice. We reverse the Court of Appeals’ decision upholding the verdict, and we remand for ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo