Home / Courts / S.C. Court of Appeals Unpublished / Tort/Negligence  –Premises Liability – Trip & Fall – Invitee or Licensee – Convention Center Vendor (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff March 18, 2020

  The plaintiff-vendor, who tripped and fell in the parking lot of a convention center owned by the defendant-city, presented sufficient evidence to go to the jury on the question of whether she was an invitee or licensee of the city. We reverse summary judgment for the city. Plaintiff testified that she paid a trade-show host between $1,800 ...

