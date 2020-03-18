Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / S.C. Supreme Court / Workers’ Compensation – Credibility – Medical Evidence – Objective Tests – Hearing Loss (access required)

Workers’ Compensation – Credibility – Medical Evidence – Objective Tests – Hearing Loss (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff March 18, 2020

  Regardless of the single commissioner’s opinion about the claimant’s “inconsistent performance” at his workers’ compensation hearing, objective medical tests showed that the claimant’s eardrums had been ruptured and that he had suffered profound hearing loss after an explosion at work. In light of the objective medical evidence, the claimant’s lack of credibility was not a ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo