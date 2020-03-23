Quantcast
Immigration – Petitioner not afforded due process rights (access required)

Immigration – Petitioner not afforded due process rights (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff March 23, 2020

  Where the Board of Immigration Appeals instructed the Immigration Judge to allow a petitioner from Cameroon to explain inconsistencies in her prior testimony, her due process rights were violated when the judge denied her application for asylum before she was afforded an opportunity to explain inconsistencies. Background Ngawung Atemnkeng, a citizen of Cameroon, fled her country after ...

