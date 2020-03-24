Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / COVID-19 / S.C. law firms open for justice with skeleton crews (access required)

S.C. law firms open for justice with skeleton crews (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo March 24, 2020

  As attorneys grapple with COVID-19, they’re coming up with creative solutions to keep their firms’ lights on, even as many of them are working from home as they deal with an unprecedented situation one day at a time.  “We are open for justice,” said Roy Willey of Anastopoulo Law Firm in Charleston. ”We are doing a ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo