Home / Opinion Digests / Administrative / Administrative – Time of illicit trading does not trigger statute of limitations (access required)

Administrative – Time of illicit trading does not trigger statute of limitations

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff March 26, 2020

  Where the Federal Power Act, or FPA, requires the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, or FERC, to take steps before it can bring claims against those charged with manipulation of the energy markets, the five-year statute of limitations for filing suit begins to run when FERC completes those required steps, not at the time of the ...

