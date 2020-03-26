Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Commentary / Laughs in the time of Coronavirus (access required)

Laughs in the time of Coronavirus (access required)

By: Paul Fletcher March 26, 2020

  Picture this: a bottle of beer all alone in the corner of a fridge, scaring away the rest of the food items, all of which are wearing surgical masks. The beer was a Corona, and this image was perhaps the first of the memes shared on the internet about the coronavirus. A “meme” is an idea ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo