Lawyers in the News – March 30

Steve Benjamin, the Mayor of Columbia, has joined The Charleston Group, based in Fayetteville, North Carolina, where he will co-chair the Firm’s extensive Public Finance and Affordable Housing Practices.

Julie Medich has joined Nexsen Pruet in the firm’s Charleston office. Medich, a corporate and real estate attorney, counsels clients on a full range of commercial real estate and corporate transactional matters. She comes to the firm from Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd, where she led the corporate practice group.

Buist Byars & Taylor in Charleston announced that Megan Finch Stevens and Ashley M. Blum have joined its commercial team as senior associate and associate, respectively. Stevens’ practice is primarily focused on commercial real estate and corporate law. Blum’s practice primarily focuses on real estate matters.

Kara Bailey Hamilton has joined Wyche as an associate on the firm’s commercial real estate team, where her practice focuses on matters relating to commercial real estate acquisition, commercial development, commercial lending and borrowing.

Julie D. Jones has joined Buxton & Collie, a transactional law firm in Mount Pleasant, as an associate. Jones’s practice focuses primarily on corporate transactions.

Alexander Zuraff has joined The McKay Firm in Columbia, where he practices in the areas of general civil defense and government defense. Zuraff earned his law degree from the University of South Carolina School of Law.

Nelson Mullins has named John M. Jennings as managing partner of its Greenville office, effective March 6. He replaces Timothy E. Madden, who has been elected to a state family court judgeship.

Yarborough Applegate in Charleston announced that David Lail has been named a partner in the firm.

C.D. Rhodes has been named a new member at Pope Flynn, a Columbia-based law firm concentrating in public finance and governmental law. His practice includes serving as bond counsel and providing advice and counsel to counties, municipalities, and special purpose districts.