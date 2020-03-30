Quantcast
By: Bill Cresenzo March 30, 2020

  An Anderson County jury has ordered a grocery chain to pay $110,000 to a former customer service manager who was detained and falsely accused of stealing merchandise when she was actually delivering donations to a local charity. Brian Murphy of Stephenson + Murphy in Greenville said that his client, Lisa Styles, was a manager at a ...

