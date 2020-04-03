Quantcast
By: BridgeTower Media Newswires April 3, 2020

The Charleston School of Law has named Larry Cunningham to replace outgoing dean Andy Abrams, the school said in a news release. Cunningham has been a law professor at the St. John’s University School of Law in Queens, N.Y., for 12 years. President J. Edward Bell III said Cunningham was selected after a national search for ...

