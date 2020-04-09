Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Commercial / Commercial -Class action settlement upheld but fee award vacated (access required)

Commercial -Class action settlement upheld but fee award vacated (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff April 9, 2020

  The class action settlement with Lumber Liquidators was fair and adequate, as it was the result of arms-length negotiations and included an assessment of available defenses. However, the attorneys’ fee award was vacated because it was error not to apply the Class Action Fairness Act provisions governing “coupon” settlements when calculating the award. Background Diana Cantu-Guerrero and ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo