Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal – ‘Banked time’ considered in resentencing under First Step (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff April 10, 2020

  A court may consider the possibility of “banked time” when reducing a defendant’s sentence under the First Step Act. Here, because the court’s consideration when analyzing the factors of deterrence and protection of the public under 18 U.S.C. § 3553(a) was not unreasonable, the sentence was affirmed. Background When a defendant’s sentence is vacated and the district ...

