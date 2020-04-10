Disbarred Murrells Inlet attorney ordered to pay restitution

Attorney: William Thomas Moody

Location: Murrells Inlet

Bar membership: Disbarred since 2014

Disciplinary action: Ordered to pay restitution in the amounts of $7,644.50 and $5,128 on April 8

Background: Moody consented to orders imposing restitution in two matters. In one matter, Moody failed to credit clients for payments they had made and improperly disbursed payments from the clients’ trust account funds. In the other matter, Moody failed to disburse client funds that a third party was entitled to receive. Moody was disbarred in 2014, but the conduct in these matters occurred prior to, and was not the subject of, his disbarment.

Previous discipline: Moody was disbarred in October 2014 after he misappropriated client funds and used them for his own benefit.