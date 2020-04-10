New York City attorney suspended in South Carolina

Attorney: John Brandon Walker

Location: New York

Bar membership: Member since 2009

Disciplinary action: Suspended from the practice of law in South Carolina for four months as an imposition of reciprocal discipline on April 8

Background: Walker was suspended from the practice of law in New York for four months after pleading guilty to reckless assault in the third degree, a Class A misdemeanor in New York. The charge arose from Walker’s physical assault of the complainant in his home after he drank excessively and “blacked out.” The complainant suffered bruises on her neck, throat, ribcage, and both wrists; contusions on her head; and a scaphoid fracture. A special referee appointed by the New York Supreme Court found the complainant’s assertions that she feared for her life during the attack were credible, Walker’s actions “were aberrational and not in his character,” and Walker’s deep remorse and acceptance of responsibility “were … palpable at the hearing.” The special referee recommended Walker be publicly censured, but in light of the seriousness of his conduct, the New York Supreme Court found “a period of suspension for such an assault [was] warranted in order to maintain the honor and integrity of the profession and deter others from similar misconduct.” The South Carolina Supreme Court found reciprocal suspension to be appropriate and ordered that the suspension be imposed retroactively to March 5, 2020, when the New York suspension commenced, and run concurrently.

Previous discipline: None