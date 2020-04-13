Quantcast
Civil Practice – Breaching party enjoined from efforts to thwart collection (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff April 13, 2020

  Where a company has evaded paying damages stemming from its breach of a licensing agreement, an anti-clawback injunction preventing collected funds from being sent to the United Kingdom was within the court’s authority, respected comity and was procedurally sound. A second injunction that stopped the further sale of the competing product in the United States ...

